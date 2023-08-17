Officers investigating the death of a man in Gateshead have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A murder inquiry is underway following the death of Christopher Phillips, who was found with serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, in Felling at about 9am on Monday 14 August.

The 40-year-old died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers investigating the death are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious during the late evening of Sunday 13 August into the early hours of Monday 14 August in and around the Tennyson Court area.

They are also trying to trace Mr Phillips' movements in the lead-up to the assault.

A major incident public portal has been set up with a dedicated website link for any who can provide information which may assist with inquiries.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “A full and thorough investigation is continuing as we look to determine the circumstances around Christopher’s death.

“I would like to thank the local community for the cooperation they have given by providing us with information.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious during the late evening of Sunday (August 13) into the early hours of Monday (August 14) in and around the Tennyson Court area.

“We are also attempting to trace Christopher’s movements before the serious assault which was sadly inflicted upon him.

There was a large emergency response after Mr Phillips was found with serious head injuries on Monday. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

“He was known to frequent Washington Galleries shopping centre, as well as the Leam Lane Estate and the Tennyson Court areas of Gateshead.

“If anyone else who is yet to come forward has information which you think may assist us in our enquiries, please get in touch immediately so that we can provide Christopher’s loved ones with the answers they deserve.”

Members of the public can provide information by visiting https://mipp.police.uk and selecting the Northumbria Police tile, or by calling 101 and quoting log number NP-20230814-0235.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

