A former police officer has admitted lying to colleagues over an alleged spiking incident on a night out and has been placed on the barred list.

Police Constable Taylor Orkney, who was on the Northumbria Police graduate-entry detective training scheme, claimed to have undergone hospital tests after fearing she had been spiked on a night out.

However, when the allegations were followed up by two police officers it was revealed that she had not been to hospital at all. PC Orkney later admitted lying about the tests and was found to have committed gross misconduct at a hearing chaired by the force's Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine.

Representatives of the force made clear they were not contesting her assertion that she had been spiked - and that the issue being dealt with was the dishonesty shown about the story she told colleagues, superiors and in the online crime report.

The hearing was held in PC Orkney's absence at Middle Engine Lane police station after she left the force this month. Police Federation representative Sgt Gary Sharpe spoke on her behalf.

The hearing was held in PC Orkney's absence at Middle Engine Lane police station. Credit: Google

The first allegations concerned messages she had sent to colleagues via WhatsApp following a night out in Newcastle on Friday 17 February where she claimed she was at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) having blood and urine tests conducted.

She repeated the assertion the following Monday when she returned to work and was told to report it officially which she did via the Northumbria Police website, stating she had been told by medics that she had been "spiked for definite".

However, it materialised she had not visited the hospital when it was followed up by police officers and she later admitted to lying about attending the RVI for tests.

Discussing the context of the allegations, force solicitor Hayley Hebb told the hearing that, when spoken to by two officers following her online report of a crime: "She maintained she had been spiked but admitted the assertion that she had attended hospital and underwent testing was not true."

"She admits her behaviour amounts to gross misconduct and that it breaches standards of professional behaviour."

"The case against the officer is that she made a series of statements to her colleagues, her supervising officer and when reporting the spiking online that she knew not to be true.

"Her dishonesty was repeated and sustained and she had had the opportunity to come clean.

"All of these matters of course are particularly aggravated because the former officer's conduct was dishonest in the context of operational policing. Officers should not lie and should not fabricate the facts. Such conduct seriously undermines policing and the confidence the public has in policing."

In mitigation, Police Federation representative Sgt Sharpe said: "[Former PC Orkney] was extremely proud to have been successful in the application process to become a police officer. It was always her ambition to serve the community. She wishes to make it clear that this is a one-off, isolated incident.

"She is devastated that her career in policing has been brought to an end in such a way. She would like to reiterate that she firmly believes she was a victim of spiking that night but recognises that her actions following this were not in keeping with the standards of behaviour expected of a police officer. This is not how she saw her career progressing."

Chief Constable Jardine ruled that they found the allegations to be proven and that the breaches were "so serious as to constitute gross misconduct". She said that former PC Orkney would have been sacked had she not resigned, and that she would as a result be placed on the barred list.

