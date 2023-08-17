A former cage fighter who was convicted for a drugs conspiracy has been arrested in Eastern Europe after almost 18 months on the run.

Darren Towler, formerly of Consett, in County Durham, was arrested on Saturday 5 August near the Croatian and Serbian border.

The former MMA champion had been on the run for almost 18 months after being convicted of orchestrating a sophisticated drugs conspiracy which saw criminals smuggle millions of pounds worth of drugs into County Durham from Merseyside.

The 42-year-old, whose last known address was Rutherford Street, Newcastle, remains in custody awaiting extradition proceedings.

An investigation by officers from Durham Police’s Specialist Crime Operations Unit (SCOU) found the gang to be exchanging "industrial scale quantities" of drugs for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Led by Towler, the conspiracy involved the use of burner and encrypted phones and frequent communications to transport cash and drugs across the country.

Darren Towler is a former champion MMA fighter. Credit: NCJ Media

Officers identified more than 10 trips between the North East and North West over a five-month period in 2017.

Following the extensive police investigation, 11 people appeared at Teesside Crown Court in October last year to be sentenced for their role in the conspiracy.

Towler was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and amphetamine but admitted the same charge for cannabis.

He failed to appear at court but was jailed for 24 years in his absence.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “This arrest shows that there is no hiding place for anyone who is evading police.

“Working with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency, Towler is now facing extradition back to the UK to serve his prison sentence.

“To anyone who is causing fear and harm in our community and thinks they can get away with it – we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find you, we will always catch up with you and bring you to justice.”

