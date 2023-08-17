North East worst for A-level top grades - here's how other areas ranked

The North East saw the lowest proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, London and the South East had the highest proportion of A*s and As.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades is down from last year but still remains above pre-pandemic levels.

More than a quarter (27.2%) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, down by 9.2 percentage points from last year when 36.4% achieved the top grades.

The North East had the highest pass rate in England but also had the biggest drop in top grades compared with 2019, with a total of 22% of entries awarded A*s and As, down from 23% before the pandemic.

Most regions in England saw an increase in top grades from pre-pandemic levels.

The South East had the highest percentage of entries receiving the top grades, at 30.3%.

London, where 30% of entries were given A*s and As, saw the biggest rise (3.1%) in top grades since before the pandemic.

Across England, 26.5% of entries were awarded the top grades, below Wales and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson from Schools North East, which represents schools across the region, said: "It cannot be overstated that this cohort of young people has sat their exams against a backdrop of unprecedented and continuing disruption. The Covid lockdown, cancellation of GCSE exams, sustained periods of absence, staffing difficulties and an ongoing ‘cost of living’ crisis, have had a huge impact on schools, students, communities and families.

"These have impacted disproportionately on our most disadvantaged students and on areas like the North East, with the highest concentrations of long term disadvantage."

The percentages of A-level entries awarded the top grades (A*/A) by nation and region, with the equivalent figures for both 2022 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019:

North East England 22.0% (2022: 30.8%; 2019: 23.0%)

North West England 24.1% (2022: 34.4%; 2019: 23.5%)

Yorkshire & the Humber 23.0% (2022: 32.4%; 2019: 23.2%)

West Midlands 22.9% (2022: 32.3%; 2019: 22.0%)

East Midlands 22.3% (2022: 31.4%; 2019: 21.0%)

Eastern England 26.6% (2022: 36.1%; 2019: 25.6%)

South West England 26.3% (2022: 36.0%; 2019: 25.8%)

South East England 30.3% (2022: 39.5%; 2019: 28.3%)

London 30.0% (2022: 39.0%; 2019: 26.9%)

England 26.5% (2022: 35.9%; 2019: 25.2%)

Wales 34.0% (2022: 40.9%; 2019: 26.5%)

Northern Ireland 37.5% (2022: 44.0%; 2019: 29.4%)

All 27.2% (2022: 36.4%; 2019: 25.4%)

The A-level pass rate (entries awarded A*-E grades) by nation and region:

North East England 97.6% (2022: 98.6%; 2019: 98.3%)

North West England 97.4% (2022: 98.7%; 2019: 97.9%)

Yorkshire & the Humber 97.2% (2022: 98.4%; 2019: 97.8%)

West Midlands 96.8% (2022: 98.2% 2019: 97.1%)

East Midlands 96.9% (2022: 98.4%; 2019: 97.4%)

Eastern England 97.3% (2022: 98.4%; 2019: 97.6%)

South West England 97.4% (2022: 98.5%; 2019: 97.7%)

South East England 97.5% (2022: 98.6%; 2019: 97.8%)

London 96.9% (2022: 98.2%; 2019: 96.8%)

England 97.2% (2022: 98.4%; 2019: 97.5%)

Wales 97.5% (2022: 98.0%; 2019: 97.6%)

Northern Ireland 98.8% (2022: 99.1%; 2019: 98.4%)

All 97.3% (2022: 98.4%; 2019: 97.6%)

