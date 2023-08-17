A second man has admitted to being involved in a bomb hoax stunt at Newcastle Airport to film it for YouTube.

Andre Antonio, of Cowgate, Newcastle, had previously denied the bomb hoax charge but changed his plea at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 16 August.

Garard Ndela has already pleaded guilty to the same offence at a hearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court last month.

The court heard that Antonio initially only planned to drop Ndela off at the airport before becoming involved in the filming of the offence.

Garard Ndela has already pleaded guilty to the same bomb hoax offence. Credit: Northumbria Police

Online prankster Ndela recorded himself while walking past the check-in desks at Newcastle Airport, claiming to have an explosive device.

The 19-year-old was arrested minutes after arriving at the airport on Monday 3 July.

He had intended the upload the footage to his YouTube channel but the recording was interrupted by security staff and he was detained by Northumbria Police officers.

Both men will both be sentenced on Monday 9 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...