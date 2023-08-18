Play Brightcove video

Lucy Bronze's former headteacher Julian Tyley on her impact in Northumberland

Lucy Bronze is "a talent never been seen before" according to the headteacher of her former school.

The England right-back has been one of the Lionesses' key players at the World Cup, starting each of the six games and will have an important role to play against Spain in the final.

Bronze's exploits have not gone unnoticed back in her native Northumberland, where she has quickly become an inspirational figure.

The 31-year-old attended Belford Primary School while growing and her former headteacher Julian Tyley expressed his pride in what she has achieved.

Julian Tyley was Lucy Bronze's headteacher at Belford Primary School. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"It is absolutely incredible," he said. "To think from a tiny village with a population of about 80 or 90 children and to have gone where she has is absolutely incredible.

"Incredibly proud. Sheer pride that she has brought to north Northumberland. To Belford, Alnwick and the surrounding area. A talent that has never been seen before.

"It's wonderful seeing someone who I taught achieving something at this level now. It's a huge joy just to watch and see the happiness she is gaining from it all."

Mr Tyley said Bronze had taken an interest in football from a very young age getting involved with as many sports as she could.

"Lucy was a lively and fun girl, she loved everything to do with school," he said. A great sense of humour and joined in every activity we did but her life really revolved around sport.

"She took an interest in football from the age of six or seven. Even though we didn't have a football team at the school at that time she was involved with the team in the village.

"I could never have dreamt at that age where she could have reached."

Mr Tyley believes Bronze will inspire Northumberland's youngsters to greater achievements by showing how someone from a small village can go on to star on the world's stage.

"It makes them realise they have a role to play," he said. "They are not just a tiny person out in the wilds of Northumberland. It shows them, they have a future.

"She has done this and it is inspiring and it will inspire them to achieve higher levels of performance in whatever it is they do than they wouldn't have otherwise achieved.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...