The owner of a dog killed by an XL bulldog-type dog has said it was the "most horrific" thing he has ever seen.

Nine-year-old shih tzu Oscar died after being attacked by another dog which had slipped its harness in Middlesbrough.

Vets who treated Oscar said he had suffered some of the "worst injuries they have seen".

Owner Paul Regan, who had been walking Oscar with his partner Gemma Heppenstall and other shih tzu Ollie, said the 10-minute attack "felt like an eternity".

He said: "He just absolutely darted at us. Within seconds he had a hold of Oscar's throat.

"The owner did try to help but couldn't get him off. He let go of the other dog's lead and he started to attack as well.

"I was able to grab the lead and pull it off. The owner tried to get him off Oscar but it looked like he killed him almost straight away.

"After 10 minutes we managed to get him out of his jaws. Someone in the house opposite came out with a towel and someone else started the car up and we drove him to the vet. They came out straight away and told us he had already gone."

Shih tzus Oscar and Ollie. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

The incident happened in Marton, on the path near Ormesby Beck between Marton Station and James Cook University Hospital station on Tuesday 15 August at around 6:30pm.

The 41-year-old said the incident had been reported to the police and RSPCA.

Oscar suffered deep gouges to his neck and body.

In a letter from Vets for Pets, a veterinary surgeon said: "Oscar's wounds were assessed and these are amongst the most severe injuries of a dog attack my team and I have ever seen, the most severe of which was the neck injury."

Mr Regan added: "I haven't slept for two days now. I've never seen something so brutal in my life.

"The kids would call him grandad dog cause he slept a lot. He always just wanted to be next to you. He always wanted to be in your legs or lay up against you. He wasn't that bothered about playing, he would be happy to just cuddle you all day."

Cleveland Police has confirmed the dog attack has been reported and officers are speaking with the reporting person for further information. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward and call 101 quoting incident number 162500 with information.

