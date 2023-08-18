Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted the Magpies are unlikely to conduct any further transfer business if they complete a deal for Chelsea star Lewis Hall.

Newcastle have already been active in the transfer market this summer with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento all making the move to St James' Park.

A new left-back now appears top of Howe's agenda with Hall strongly linked this week.

Ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City, the Newcastle manager confirmed that the club are closing in on a loan deal for the 18-year-old and he would likely be the last arrival of the summer.

Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Lewis Hall. Credit: PA

“He [Hall] is a player I like, very versatile with really good potential," Howe explained. "Let’s see what happens today.

“I think if we were able to bring a player in, that would be our transfer business concluded unless there were injuries within our own players.”

The loan deal for Hall is expected to include an obligation to buy next summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £28million.

Should the left-back arrive he will hope to start his career in black and white in a similar vein to summer signing Tonali. The Italian midfielder scored just six minutes into his competitive debut and controlled the game as Newcastle put five past Aston Villa on the opening day.

Howe was keen to praise the 23-year-old for his early contributions having already become a fans' favourite.

Sandro Tonali made a goalscoring start to his Newcastle career. Credit: PA

"You could see when he scored the emotion coming out," Howe said. "A big move. A great start.

"Then the rest of his performance followed that goal, where he was excellent.

"Now he will hopefully feel the love of the supporters. There will be an instant connection between him and them, and that can only help."

The task ahead of the Magpies this weekend is arguably their toughest of the season. Treble winners City, have not lost a home match since last November and started the campaign strongly with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

However, Howe wants his players to focus on their own game rather than solely worrying about the Citizens' strengths.

"We're looking at this game as an opportunity for us to be at our best," Howe said. "Yes, we have to concentrate on Manchester City's strengths and we have to try and stop those, but we also have to be ourselves and we can't change.

"We want to become a top team consistently in the Premier League. To do that, we have to have a clear identity ourselves and try and implement that on other teams."

