An investigation is underway after £10,000 worth of tobacco, vapes and cash was stolen from a convenience shop.

The burglary was reported in Newcastle just before 2am on Monday 26 June.

Three men are reported to have broken into Fayms Convenience Store, on North Terrace, using a crowbar to get through the store’s shutters.

They made off with money from the till, tobacco, vapes and other items, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Officers investigating the incident have now released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

He was in the area at the time the burglary took place and it is believed he may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information on who the man is should use the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting 080214B/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...