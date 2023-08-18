A man in his 40s has died after his motorbike collided with a barrier on Newcastle's Central Motorway.

The 46-year-old was travelling northbound on a red Honda motorbike when he collided with the central barrier.

The crash happened at about 7:45pm on Thursday 17 August close to the slip road for the B1318 at Gosforth.

The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

A section of the Central Motorway was closed following the collision but has since re-opened.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“Family Liaison Officers are supporting his loved ones at what is an extremely difficult time for them.”

Sgt Chappell added: “A full and thorough investigation is underway as we look to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision or anyone who may have seen the motorbike travelling along the Coast Road towards the Central Motorway.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision should use the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230817-1104.

