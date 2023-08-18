Newcastle United Women's opening league fixture has been postponed after opponents Halifax refused to play due to the World Cup final.

Becky Langley's side were due to kick off their FAWNL Northern Premier Division campaign at 2pm at Kingston Park, marking their first competitive game since turning fully professional in June.

However, with the World Cup final set to kick off at 11am, the Magpies suggested delaying kick-off until 3pm to allow both clubs and supporters to enjoy the game. Halifax were offered a complimentary private room and refreshments while they watched the game together.

However, the proposal was rejected by the visitors who cited the sacrifices that would have to be made to travel to Newcastle early.

A statement released via the Halifax Twitter page read: "We are deeply saddened that we have to announce that this Sunday's fixture away at Newcastle United has been postponed.

"We know that this news will cause disappointment to a number of people who were looking forward to the game, but the players are standing together in their decision to not travel or play the game.

"The decision has been taken due to the women's World Cup being played on the same day and an opportunity to watch what will hopefully be a fantastic spectacle and momentous occasion would not have been possible without making certain sacrifices due to the travel times involved.

"We thank the league for their statement giving us an opportunity to postpone the game if both teams agreed, unfortunately, this request was rejected by our opponents which we respect and appreciate their reasons why, but has ultimately resulted in us making this difficult decision.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

Newcastle have urged fans to retain their tickets while the club confirm whether the game will be rearranged or refunds will be offered.

