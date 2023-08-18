Play Brightcove video

North East football managers have sent their best wishes to the Lionesses as they gear up for the World Cup final against Spain.

The region is well-represented within the England squad with Northumberland's Lucy Bronze, Harrogate's Rachel Daly and Stockton's Jordan Nobbs all playing a part.

The eyes of the nation will be on the Stadium Australia for kick-off at 11am on Sunday and the region's football managers will be no different.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe credited the team's success with helping to drive an increased interest in football in the region.

England star Lucy Bronze was born in Northumberland. Credit: PA

"It's amazing," he said. "I hope they can do it and win the World Cup. On the back of the Euros, it would be a remarkable achievement for the group of players so I wish them all the best.

“When you look at the people that I interact with on a daily basis at the training ground or around Newcastle, a lot of those people will be young girls who are Newcastle fans, and that’s great to see.

"A lot of that is down to the success of the women’s team recently and long may that continue."

“I was at the Euro final and loved that experience. The atmosphere was an amazing thing. I took my boys to the game and they loved it – that’s one of their best memories."

Rachel Daly is one of the North East's Lionesses. Credit: PA

He also reserved praise for England manager Sarina Wiegman after being impressed by her managerial style.

"Just look at the job she's done," he said. "I think it has been remarkable. I really enjoy watching her on the sideline.

"She never gets flustered, always calm, always I'm look at her as she's thinking and analysing what to do next. A lot of the time when I'm watching games, I am trying to put myself in the manager's shoes.

"I think she has done an incredible job."

Middlesbrough women's manager Michael Mulhern knows more than most what it is like to work with the Lioness players. He coached both Bronze and Nobbs while manager of Sunderland's Ladies' team while he worked with captain Millie Bright and Mary Earps while coaching the under-23s.

He believes the all-European final shows how women's football has developed on the continent after years of American dominance, giving young girls new role models and a sense they really belong in the sport.

"The positive from this is there will be girls out there who want to play the sport," Mulhern said. "They are going to be the future England stars because of the way the team are performing.

"The way the sport has grown in the last 12 years has been brilliant. Girls are going to want to play the sport because they are seeing England doing well and have new heroes.

"The Euros was massive last year and I was so proud of the girls involved," he said. "But this is the World Cup. Who would have thought England would have been in the World Cup final alongside another European team?

"America aren't there. Their dominance has ended."

Middlesbrough men's head coach Michael Carrick also sent his best wishes, urging England's stars to enjoy the experience as they seek to take advantage of the opportunity.

"I wish them all the best," he said. "It's fantastic to see them in the final and the whole country will be behind them and I'm no different.

"It will be something special if they manage to pull it off.

"I can imagine the energy and the buzz around the camp. It's an unbelievable occasion and an unbelievable opportunity. Hopefully, they'll take it."

