A pedestrian who died in a crash last weekend has been described as a "happy go lucky lad with a heart of gold".

Scott Punshon was struck by a car in the early hours of Saturday 12 August on the A689 between Crook and Howden-le-Wear in County Durham.

Emergency services attended but the 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother Janet Armstrong has paid tribute to Mr Punshon.

She said: “As a family, we are absolutely heartbroken at the sudden and tragic death of our beloved son and brother.

“Scott was a happy go lucky lad with a heart of gold. His death has left a huge hole in our lives and the lives of all who knew him.

“He is sadly missed by myself and his stepfather John, his brother Robert and his sisters Rachel and Stacey. RIP my beautiful boy.”

The collision happened at 1am, just north of the cemetery at Howden-le-Wear and involved a red Mercedes A-Class.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He has since been released under investigation while further inquiries are made.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a red coloured Mercedes in the area at the time of the collision.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 22 of August 12.

