A protected bird of prey has been shot in woodland in Darlington.

The sparrow hawk is among a number of birds shot and killed in Geneva Wood, in Darlington, in recent weeks.

Members of the Friends of Geneva Wood first spotted dead pigeons a few weeks ago and further incidents have seen several more pigeons and a sparrow hawk shot and killed.

Durham Police and civic enforcement officers from Darlington Borough Council’s community safety team have issued a joint appeal urging anyone who uses the wood to be alert and to get in touch if they have any information that can identify those responsible.

Sergeant James Woodcock, of Darlington Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It is unlawful to carry out any shooting in Geneva Wood, while legislation is also in place that protects various wild bird species.

Sparrow hawks are protected birds of prey and the penalty for killing one is a fire or up to six months imprisonment. Credit: PA

“We will be working with the council and other relevant agencies, including the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and local wildlife conservation organisations to ensure legal action is taken where necessary.

“We would ask anyone in the Geneva Wood area to be alert and to report any incidents to us or the council’s civic enforcement officers.”

Councillor Amanda Riley, the council’s cabinet member for stronger communities, added: “Our civic enforcement officers are working closely with local police and will be carrying out extra patrols in the area, but we will also need the support of local residents if we’re to identify those responsible.

“Shooting and killing wild birds in a public woodland such as this is not only illegal, but also poses a danger to others who may be in the area and anti-social behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 or the Community Safety Team on 01325 406999. Anti-social behaviour can also be reported online at www.darlington.gov.uk/asb

