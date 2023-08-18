Police and fire crews are dealing with a number of vehicle fires across Hartlepool.

Emergency services received reports of eight cars set alight overnight (Friday 18 August) across seven different streets in the town.

Affected areas include; Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road, and Brinkburn Road.

One of the cars set on fire overnight in Hartlepool. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Some residents were evacuated from their homes.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 164288.

A number of cars were set alight overnight. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

