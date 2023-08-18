Three people have been arrested following a disturbance at a vigil held in a man's memory.

Cars were set on fire during the vigil in Sunderland on Sunday 13 August.

More than 100 people had gathered to pay their respects but the vigil in the Edison Court area of the city was disrupted when several vehicles were set on fire and items thrown at emergency workers.

Three people have now been arrested in connection to the disturbance.

Two men – aged 21 and 51 – were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of affray and theft of a vehicle. He has since been released on police bail for theft, with no further action to be taken for affray.

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly passed away.

“We are aware there may be further vigils planned to commemorate his life – however, we are keen to ensure these are peaceful shows of respect.

“Disorder of any kind will not be tolerated in the community, and the minority found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

“Police will remain in the area throughout the weekend – and those with concerns and information are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information or footage, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

