Lioness mural featuring the words 'let's go lionesses' appears in Darlington

A mural supporting the England Lionesses has appeared in Darlington ahead of the World Cup final.

The artwork outside the Arthur Whorlton Foundation features a lioness head painted with a St George's cross and the words "let's go lionesses!"

It's ahead of the women's World Cup Final on Sunday 20 August.

The Lionesses beat Australia 1-3 to reach the final stage against Spain.

It's the first time England have played in a World Cup final since 1966.

The game against Spain kicks off at 11am tomorrow morning with coverage on ITV1 from 9:25am.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

