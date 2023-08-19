A six-year-old boy from York is in the middle of his English and Spanish parents' World Cup "rivalry" which will heat up in Sunday's final when the Lionesses face Spain.

Adrian Solomon, a 42-year-old magician from York, will be supporting England whereas his wife Azahara Berlango, 41, from Spain, is rooting for La Roja (the red one).

Tristan, Mr Solomon's son, will be supporting the Lionesses despite only having a Spanish football top, his father said.

Six year old Tristan will be supporting the lionesses on Sunday despite wearing a Spanish top. Credit: Handout

He said: "My son says he's supporting England, while only having a Spanish top, he doesn't have an English one.

"I think because he was born in England, he wants to support them.

"But my wife has been telling him, it doesn't matter because you're a winner in either case."

The women's World Cup final has caused controversy in the family's households. Credit: Handout

Little Tristan said he said he wants both teams to win but England more.

Mr Solomon said Ms Berlango "gets upset sometimes" when Tristan roots for Spain's opponents.

"When Spain was playing in the Euros, she had her flag up waving it around.

"We have a little rivalry, but she does get upset sometimes when Spain is playing someone else and I want them to lose.

"She says I should be supporting her."

He and his wife will be "mocking" each other during the final, the magician said.

He said: "I think we are going to be on the edge of our seats."

The magician added he will be visiting Ms Berlango's family in Spain a few days after the final.

He said: "I think the first thing her mum will say is congratulations, but I won't rub it in too much - maybe."

The game against Spain kicks off at 11am tomorrow morning with coverage on ITV1 from 9:25am.

