The grandmother of England defender Lucy Bronze says she is "gutted" that the Lionesses didn't win the World Cup.

England took on Spain in the Women's World Cup 2023 final on Sunday 20 August.

Bronze's nan Gloria and aunt Julie both joined girls teams and Lioness supporters at Ponteland Leisure Centre to watch the game.

Speaking after the game, which ended 1-0 to Spain, Bronze's nan Gloria Stapylton said: "I feel a bit gutted, but sometimes that's what happens in sport. You have to accept defeat.

"Both teams played very well but it wasn't to be for England.

"It's been amazing to see some of the young players from Ponteland here watching. For me, they are the winners today.

"To be here with my daughter and my friends has been amazing. It's been a great experience.

"I already can't wait to watch Lucy play at the Stadium of Light against Scotland next month."

Despite the result, chants of Sweet Caroline rang out after the game.

Lucy's aunt Julie added: "It's disappointing but we still enjoyed it.

"In finals you have to have the skill but also a bit of luck and that much didn't go out way today.

"It was an exciting game to watch but we were playing against a good Spain team.

"Lucy was heartbroken but we're so proud of her. When other players were down injured she was the one to go over to make sure they were alright.

"Even at the end, the Spanish players who she knows at Barcelona were consoling her.

"She's won the Euros, the Spanish league, got an MBE and has reached a World Cup final in the last year or so, that's a pretty good achievement.

"She's still a winner and I can't wait to see her and give her a big hug.

"She's only 31, maybe she'll have one more World Cup in her."

Lucy Bronze was part of the England squad that lost against Spain in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday 20 August. Credit: PA

She added: "The tournament has been so good and it has done loads for the Women's game.

"To have the whole nation watching has been amazing."

Jemma Rutherford watched the game with her daughter Daisy who captains Ponteland Phoenix U13s girls team.

The 39-year-old training officer said: "We are so proud of the team. Even though we lost the final, they are winners in our eyes even getting that far.

"They have done so much for girls watching at home.

"My daughter plays football and there are so many opportunities for these girls in the country now.

"I played when I was younger but I had to stop when I got to high school because I wasn't allowed.

"We're all so proud of Lucy too. When Daisy was in under eights, Lucy sent her team a video message telling them about her career and how she came to be a Lioness.

"The girls still remember that and it gave them so much inspiration. To see her nan here was amazing as well.

"It hasn't been the final we wanted but it's been a great 12 months considering we won the Euros too.

"The future is bright."

