Landmarks across the North East are being lit up on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August to support and pay tribute to the England women’s football team.

The Lionesses are playing Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday following the semi-final victory over Australia.

It is the first time England have reached a World Cup final since the men's team faced Germany in 1966.

Landmarks are being lit overnight on both Saturday and Sunday in the England colours of red and white. In Sunderland, the Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill, Riverside car park, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and Penshaw Monument will all be lit from dusk to dawn.

Seaburn Lighthouse Credit: Sunderland Council

Variable Message Signs for traffic on the city's main highways routes are also wishing the Lionesses 'good luck'.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "Once again, the Lionesses have had a fantastic tournament and delivered a tremendous run of results in a string of very exciting games. They are continuing to draw the adulation and admiration of all fans and pull in many new ones as they help raise the profile of women’s football even further."

Sunderland has strong connections to the Lionesses as the team’s second most capped player midfielder Jill Scott was born in the city, and former squad players Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead all played for Sunderland AFC Ladies.

At Newcastle station, rail departure boards were spotted showing messages of support too.

Trains were travelling via #ItsComingHome Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In Middlesbrough, the flag of St George is flying from the Town Hall in support of the Lionesses.

Traditionally the town flies two flags from the Town Hall’s flagpoles – the Union Flag and the Middlesbrough town crest.

Key town centre buildings including the Town Hall and Central Library are also lit in red and white across this weekend.

Mayor Cooke said: “The Lionesses have got better and better as the World Cup has progressed, and they’re now on the verge of something truly historic.

“It’s great to show our support in any way we can and flying the flag of St George over the Town Hall feels like a fitting tribute to the team’s achievements.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.