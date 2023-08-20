A lioness from Northumberland will represent England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final today (20 August).

Lucy Bronze is part of the first ever England Women's team to reach the final of the international competition.

The 31-year-old, who grew up in Alnwick, was also part of the England team to win the UEFA European Women's Championship 2022 and was voted 'star player'.

Earlier this year, Lucy was also recognised in the New Years Honours list.

The right-back was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) following her performance at the Women's Euros last year.

However Lucy's road to success hasn't been easy. When she was 12 years old, she was banned by the FA from playing football alongside the boys at Alnwick Town Juniors.

Lucy Bronze was banned from playing with the boys by the FA when she was twelve years old. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Lucy was the only girl and star of her under-11s mixed team and there was a limited number of local girls teams in the Northumberland at the time.

The FA Chiefs made the decision for health reasons - they decided that puberty could make her "an unacceptable risk for injury".

At the time, her mum Diane said: "Everyone wants her to carry on playing for at least another year with Alnwick, but the regulations forbid this.

"They say she is too old for the mixed team and too young for the next-stage girls' team.

"I could even accept the mixed team ruling if she could play in a girls' team, but there aren't any local girls teams, the nearest being at Blyth. It is difficult enough to get any team together in rural areas."

A young Lucy thought she should be allowed to play with the boys. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

A young Lucy said: "They don't want me to play because I'm a girl and they say I'm too old to play with the lads. I don't think it's right, I should be allowed to play with them if I want to.

"There's no reason why I shouldn't. I'm quite a good player and if the coach wants me to play I don't see what the problem is."

FA regulations meant that Lucy had to travel to Blyth Town - the only girls' team in reach at the time. Alnwick Town now has a thriving women's side, partly inspired by Lucy's success.

Lucy was born in Berwick and grew up on Holy Island until the age of seven. When she moved inland, she attended the Duchess' High School in Alnwick and joined Alnwick Town.

As a teenager, she played for Blyth Town and then for Sunderland.

The England side play Spain in the Women's World Cup final. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

She relocated to America in 2009 after being offered the chance to study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and play for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

She returned to Sunderland and went on to play football for Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon. Just before the Euros in 2022, she moved to Barcelona in Spain.

Lucy went on to be part of the England women's national football team which won the Women's Euro 2022.

England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Final 2023 against Spain on Sunday with a 3-1 win over co-host Australia in Sydney.

The game against Spain kicks off at 11am tomorrow with coverage on ITV1.

