A teenager has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff in South Shields.

There was a large emergency response on Sunday 20 August after a 14-year-old boy became stuck on a cliff near Marsden Beach.

The incident occurred at around 12:30pm, with police, ambulance and fire crews all being called.

A RNLI lifeboat and coastguard were also in attendance.

The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services attended the incident near South Shields on Sunday. Credit: NCJMEDIA

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: "We were called at 12:30pm to support the rescue of a patient who had fallen from a cliff in South Shields while apparently trying to climb down.

"They were stuck on the cliff and we worked with the police, fire service and coastguard, who was able to move the patient safely down to the cliff bottom to a waiting RNLI lifeboat which then took them to Sandhaven beach to transfer safely to an ambulance."

It continued: "We had our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) crews, a paramedic crews and a clinical team leader and a specialist paramedic on scene. The patient was taken to hospital in Newcastle."

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “At around 12:45pm yesterday (Sunday) police received a report of an injured male in the Marsden Beach area of South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and found a boy – aged 14 – who appeared to have injured himself while on the rocks. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.”

