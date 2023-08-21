A man is due to stand trial after denying a charge of attempted murder following an incident at Britain's highest pub.

Richard Bowser is charged with the offence at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, on 21 July.

Wearing glasses and a green T-shirt, with a tattoo on his arm, Bowser appeared via videolink at Teesside Crown Court for the 15-minute hearing, where he faced six charges.

As well as denying attempted murder, the 46-year-old also pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing firearms – a revolver and a Belgian shotgun – with intent to endanger life, but admitted simple possession of both weapons.

Bowser also admitted causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Judge Paul Watson KC set a trial date of 8 January, with the hearing due to last five days.

He will remain in custody in the meantime, the judge said.

The Tan Hill Inn, which sits 1,732 feet above sea level, regularly hosts music nights and had a glam-rock band playing on the night of the incident.

