A Darlington football club chairman said the fundraiser held for two brothers who lost both parents unexpectedly within three months has been "overwhelming."

Kelvin Russell, 40, has been the chairman of Hurworth Albion Football Club in Darlington since its inception in 2016 and is delighted the community club managed to raise over £20k to help orphaned brothers, Robbie and Logan Clinton.

Robbie, 12, plays for the under-13s and the club has rallied around him and his 14-year-old brother, Logan after their father, Mike, died unexpectedly in his sleep just months after their mother, Shelley, also passed away unexpectedly.

Describing Robbie and Logan's loss as "unimaginable" Mr Russell set up a GoFundMe page on 9 August with a "heavy heart" and said: "We come together as a club, not only as coaches, parents and players but as a family, during both triumphs and trials."

The target of £16,000 has already been surpassed and currently sits at £17,667.

Logan and Robbie Clinton are still coming to terms with the unexpected loss of both their parents, Mike and Shelley, over recent months. Credit: Family

Yesterday (Sunday 20 August), a seven-a-side football tournament took place to not only raise money to help the young boys and their carer, 19-year-old Caitlyn Smith, but to also show them that they are not alone.

Between 300-400 people turned out to offer their support at the HACSA Sports Field in Hurworth-on-Tees in spite of the fundraiser being held the same day as the Lioness England final against Spain.

Mr Russell said: "It was great to see so many people down there. Raising this much money in such a short space of time has been overwhelming.

"Going forward it shows them that they are not on their own and they have us behind them. I think that's even more important, that they have so many people who will support them."

As well as each player being encouraged to donate £20, there were also food stalls and a bouncy castle as well as signed memorabilia from NUFC's right-back, Kieran Trippier.

NUFC's Kieran Trippier's signed shirt helped raise funds for Logan and Robbie Clinton along with two match day tickets that were raffled. Credit: PA

Mr Russell was approached by an NUFC coach who offered two match day tickets and a signed Kieran Trippier shirt for the raffle which has helped raise in total £4,000 towards the GoFundMe contributions making a total amount of £21,667.

It is a time of mixed emotions for Mr Russell but he said: "You have to do what you can at times like this. We also need to raise funds for the club but all our focus has been on Robbie and Logan after what has happened to them over these past few months.

"We hope this money will help Caitlyn find her feet. She may be able to take the boys away on a break and plan ahead for their first Christmas without their parents."

Caitlyn said: "When Uncle Mike passed away there was only me to look after Logan and Robbie. The rest of the family are abroad and the boys said they wanted to live with me."

Originally the boys had to share a room at Ms Smith's father's house but the teenager applied to the council and said: "The boys are much happier now they have their own home with a bedroom each."

Ms Smith works full-time for a security company but said the money raised will "definitely help, especially with Christmas."

She described the fundraiser day as being "full of fun and smiles" and added: "It's very overwhelming. You don't think people are going to help in the way that they do."

The boys' father, Mike Clinton, regularly helped out at the club and was due to support the women's team in September.

Mr Russell described Mr Clinton as a "perfect role model" and said: "Mike was not only a cherished parent but an integral part of our Hurworth Albion community, offering his help and kindness whenever he could.

"He was very keen to help me out with the ladies team, which was great because not many people do like to put themselves forward for certain things, and was going to start giving me a hand in September. He was always putting himself out there.

"He was a perfect role model."

Mr Russell said Robbie has returned to playing football and that along with his brother, Logan "cannot thank everyone enough."

Logan, 14, ( pictured ) and his 12-year-old brother, Robbie said they "cannot thank everyone enough for all their help and support." Credit: Family

