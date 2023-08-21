Trains are delayed due to an object caught on the overhead electric wire.

Disruption is expected on the East Coast Mainline until 7:15pm.

National Rail said "an object" has been caught on overhead electric wires between Durham and Newcastle.

As a result, trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

The object is understood to be a branch, which will need to be cut away before services can resume.

The following routes are affected:

CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street / Bristol Temple Meads / Plymouth / Penzance, between Glasgow Central and Plymouth, and also between Newcastle and Reading.

LNER between Aberdeen / Stirling / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and London Kings Cross.

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross.

TransPennine Express between Newcastle and Manchester Piccadilly / Liverpool Lime Street.

Customers are being advised to check their journeys before they travel.

