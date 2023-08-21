Rail disruption on East Coast Mainline due to object caught on overhead wires
Trains are delayed due to an object caught on the overhead electric wire.
Disruption is expected on the East Coast Mainline until 7:15pm.
National Rail said "an object" has been caught on overhead electric wires between Durham and Newcastle.
As a result, trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.
The object is understood to be a branch, which will need to be cut away before services can resume.
The following routes are affected:
CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street / Bristol Temple Meads / Plymouth / Penzance, between Glasgow Central and Plymouth, and also between Newcastle and Reading.
LNER between Aberdeen / Stirling / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central and London Kings Cross.
Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross.
TransPennine Express between Newcastle and Manchester Piccadilly / Liverpool Lime Street.
Customers are being advised to check their journeys before they travel.
