A man who locked a teenage girl in his bed and breakfast room before attacking her has been jailed.

Lee Metcalf, now 38, met his victim through social media and arranged to meet up in person.

He invited the girl, who was 16, back to his room at the B&B he was staying at, where they watched Netflix together before she told him it was time for her to leave.

Metcalf would not let her go and threw her shoes out the window and threatened her before raping her.

The girl managed to escape and contact police when he fell asleep.

Metcalf, of Tynedale Crescent, Penshaw, near Houghton-le-Spring, was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of rape and another count of false imprisonment.

He denied his guilt, claiming the sex was consensual, and the case went to trial at Newcastle Crown Court in March where a jury found him guilty of both counts.

On Monday 21 August he was sentenced to nine years in prison, with a further four on licence.

Detective Constable Nick Moses of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said: “Metcalf preyed on a teenager two decades his junior and subjected her to a terrifying ordeal.

“I absolutely welcome this sentence and hope it provides his brave victim with some comfort in knowing he’s now behind bars.

“I want to praise the survivor for her bravery and composure during the investigation and trial – because of your courage in coming forward, a dangerous man is locked up and will be unable to hurt anyone else.”

He added: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent that someone consenting to meet up with you or agreeing to go back to your room or home absolutely does not equate to sexual consent.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities and partners we work closely with.

“If you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

