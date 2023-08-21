A teenager had to be rescued after being found in the sea almost a mile away from a harbour.

The swimmer was described as "extremely tired" by RNLI coxswain Matt Adams following the incident off the coast of Seaham in County Durham.

The inshore and all weather lifeboats were launched at 3:30pm on Saturday 19 August.

The teenager was quickly located and a Coastguard helicopter lowered a paramedic onto the lifeboat to assess the casualty.

They were then transferred to Seaham Harbour, where emergency services were waiting to assist.

Mr Adams said: "We were lucky to find the casualty so quickly who was almost a mile off the harbour and was extremely tired but this is the sort of job we train for on a regular basis with good team work from my fellow volunteers we brought the incident to a safe and satisfactory conclusion".

