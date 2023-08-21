A dog has been destroyed after two people suffered "significant" injuries in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to Carley Hill at around 12.45pm on Monday 21 August.

Two people were taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital after the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a dog had seriously injured two people at an address on Eastbourne Square in Sunderland.

"A man and a woman were taken to hospital with significant injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."

"Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog was destroyed to ensure the safety of the public.

Police remain in the area while enquiries into the incident are ongoing.