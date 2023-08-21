The Lionesses will return to England for their next match in September.

The Stadium of Light in Sunderland is hosting the England side for their UEFA Women’s Nations League opener against Scotland.

The fixture will take place on Friday 22 September, with a kick off at 7:45pm.

It will be their first match since losing to Spain in the World Cup final and its the first time they have played on Wearside since November 2021.

Sunderland AFC’s Sky Bet Championship fixture versus Cardiff City has been rescheduled as a result, with the Black Cats now hosting the Bluebirds 24 hours later on Sunday 24 September at 3pm.

Sunderland has a strong legacy of producing England players, with Beth Mead, Carly Telford, Demi Stokes, Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs, Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Steph Houghton all spending part of their careers at SAFC Women.

Tickets are now on general sale and are available for between £5 and £30.

This game will be broadcast in the UK on ITV.

