Police are hoping they will be able to respond quicker to crime and anti-social behaviour after getting electronically assisted bicycles.

Northumbria Police said the purchase meant officers could "vastly increase" their mileage and travel off the beaten track to areas where vehicles do not have access, while improving their physical and mental health.

The force has been given two of the e-bikes to assist its response in the Birtley area of Gateshead.

Inspector Kevin Ashurst, of Northumbria Police, said: “Having the electronically assisted pedal cycles for our officers means they are able to cover a distance several times as much as they usually would on a normal pedal bike.

“We will also be able to quicker access areas which we would not be able to get to as speedily using patrol cars or on foot.

“The bikes are not only great from a practical point of view, but they are also excellent for the physical and mental health of our officers and really helps their wellbeing. It also reduces our carbon footprint."

The bikes were funded by Gateshead Council through the Safer Streets initiative.

Councillor Angela Douglas, chair of Gateshead's community safety board said the bikes were an "innovative solution" to tackling local issues.

She added: "The new bikes mean officers can patrol antisocial behaviour hotspots more efficiently, so incidents and concerns can be dealt with quicker and their increased visibility will hopefully act as a deterrent to the small minority that behave irresponsibly and cause problems for others.”

