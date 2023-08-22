'High risk' sex offender assaulted tourist as she took photos of Durham Cathedral

A high risk sex offender has appeared in court after he ejaculated on a woman's leg as she was taking photographs at a popular beauty spot.

Kurtis Russell Mawson, 21, of High Street, Willington was standing behind a tourist while she was taking pictures on Prebends Bridge, Durham just before 5pm on 28 June.

The woman heard Mawson approach but did not turn around as she assumed he was also taking pictures of Durham Cathedral but shortly afterwards, she felt something warm on her leg.

Believing the substance to be semen, the victim asked for help from others nearby who said they had seen a man in a brown hoodie running away.

PC Katie Warren, of Durham CID, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim whose visit to our city was understandably marred by Mawson’s despicable actions."

The victim made her way to a nearby shop and following police inquiries and a media appeal, reports of a man on the same bridge matching the suspect's description led to his arrest by an off-duty police officer.

Mawson, who was described by police as a high risk sex offender, initially denied the offence but was subsequently charged with sexual assault after DNA evidence from the victim’s skirt was found to match his.

Mawson pleaded guilty to the offence at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on 11 August and was remanded in custody.

He is due to be sentenced at Durham Crown Court on 8 September 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...