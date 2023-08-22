An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from a river.

Officers from Durham Police were called to reports of a body in the River Skerne, in Darlington, shortly before 7am on Monday 21 August.

The man was pulled from the river near the Five Arches bridge and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a body in the River Skerne, near the Five Arches bridge, in Darlington, shortly before 7am yesterday morning.

"Sadly, the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...