A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Sunderland.

A woman in her 40s suffered a serious head injury and was found at a home in Cullercoats Road at about 4:30pm on Tuesday 15 August.

She was taken to hospital but died three days later on Friday 18 August, it has been confirmed.

The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday (August 15), officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Cullercoats Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a woman in her 40s with serious head injuries. She was taken to hospital but sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she died on Friday, August 18.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this devastating time and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

“A comprehensive investigation was immediately launched and officers are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...