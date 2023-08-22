A man is in hospital after he was reportedly attacked with a brick at a Tyneside Metro station.

Police were called after it had been reported that a group of men had hit the victim repeatedly at Wallsend Metro Station, shortly before 5:15pm on Monday 21 August.

Officers attended the scene minutes later but the suspects had already made off.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries. He remains there in a stable condition.

Northumbria Police have spoken with a number of witnesses but are now calling on anyone else who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch.

They say the area, in and around the station, was particularly busy - they believe there are more witnesses who can come forward and help with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police's website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 104926L/23.

