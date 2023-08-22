Northumbria Police have begun a murder investigation after a Gateshead man died having had ammonia sprayed in his face.

Officers say two people approached the property and knocked on the front door on Sunday 20 August.

When the victim opened the door, they then sprayed him with suspected ammonia and made off from the scene.

Andy Foster, 26, of Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to hospital but has since died.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public. At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help – and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible."

Detective Inspector Fowler added: “Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy’s family.”

Mr Foster's next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to speak with an officer on duty, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230820-1369.

Members of the public can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.