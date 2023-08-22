Tyne Tunnel users will soon have the option to pay for their toll fees using mobile payments.

From the beginning of September customers will be able to use Apple and Google Pay when travelling through the tunnel.

It is in response to customer feedback to make paying tunnel fees more user-friendly.

TT2 which operates the tunnel is upgrading its payment system ahead of the smartphone payments coming into force.

During the upgrade there will be an extended payment period, as the TT2 website will be down.

Pre-paid customers and those using Auto Top-up are being warned they must revalidate their card details following the updates. The company says more information on how to do this will be available nearer the time.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are the latest payment options to become available to drivers. These include online, phone, app, pre-paid or auto top-up.

Chief operating officer at TT2, Shaun Simmons said: "Our customers told us they want Apple Pay and Google Pay so we are delivering. We are continuously listening and working to improve the customer experience.

"We apologise for the initial inconvenience that this will cause, but we hope these changes will bring long-term benefits for our customers."

