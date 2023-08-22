A 500-metre cordon has been placed around an industrial site on Teesside following the discovery of a Second World War bomb.

The device was found on the Teesworks site, where the former steelworks once stood, on Monday 21 August.

There are now plans to detonate the bomb in a controlled explosion.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "A 500 metre cordon will be in place in Redcar, around the Teesworks site, for the next few hours whilst the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) carry out a controlled explosion on a WWII device found on the site yesterday."

The Tees Valley Combined Authority said there is no risk to the wider community.

They added: "We were made aware of a discovery of a suspected historical ordinance shell by a contractor carrying out excavation work in an area near to the site of the former Redcar Blast Furnace shortly after 4pm on Monday.

“Cleveland Police were immediately informed and we are working with both the police and Ministry of Defence to provide assistance in line with established protocols."

South Gare Road is temporarily closed in both directions and police have thanked the public for their patience until the area is deemed safe once again.