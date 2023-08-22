Police investigating a serious sexual offence which happened in Middlesbrough town centre have released an image of a man they would like to identify.

The investigation is ongoing after a 20-year-old woman reported an incident at a property in the early hours of Sunday 23 July.

Police have today, Tuesday 22 August, released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man is described as aged in his mid 20's, 5'10" to 5'11" in height, medium build with black hair, dark facial hair and speaks English very well but with an accent.

He was wearing light blue jeans, black trainers, and a long sleeved, blue and grey coloured jacket with a hood.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 145095.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

