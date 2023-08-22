The eight host venues for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup have been announced.

England will be playing on home soil at the tournament after finishing as runners-up in the last event in 2022.

Among the venues to host matches are Twickenham and Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The 49,000 seater football stadium is the second largest capacity ground on the list, which also includes the home grounds of Premiership clubs Exeter and Northampton.

The largest venue in the tournament will be Twickenham, which played host to a world record crowd for a women’s international when 58,498 people watched England beat France earlier this year.

Other matches will be played at the Salford Community Stadium, York Community Stadium, Brighton Community Stadium, and Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Sunderland AFC’s chief operating officer Steve Davison said: “The Stadium of Light continues to cement itself as the premier destination for elite women’s sport, with our World Cup finalist Lionesses’ also celebrating their homecoming on Wearside on September 22.

"The RWC 2025 is the latest milestone that we hope continues to forge a legacy that empowers and inspires all within our regional community for many years to come.”

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament, which will run from 22 August until the final on 27 September 2025.

England will be looking to win the most prestigious prize in world rugby on home soil following defeat to New Zealand in the final of the 2022 tournament.

