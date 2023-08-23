Work to refurbish a Metro station in North Tyneside is due to get underway this week.

The project will see £579,000 invested into restoring parts of Cullercoats Metro Station, including its Victorian-era footbridge.

Work will be carried out to strengthen the steelwork and the outer wood panels will be replaced. Other parts of the project include a deep clean and repairs to the station’s canopy.

Head of Renewals at Nexus, Sarah McManus, said: “We are investing more than half a million pounds on the refurbishment of Cullercoats Metro station to improve the overall customer experience there.

“This station, which is a key gateway into North Tyneside and its amazing coastline, dates back to the Victorian era and has been part of the Metro system since it first opened.

“The footbridge is in particular need of a makeover and it’s a big part of the overall project, which will result in a cleaner and brighter station for our customers."

The station will remain open throughout the works. Credit: Nexus

The station will remain open, but the footbridge will be closed from Wednesday 23 August until January 2024 while the works are carried out.

A diversionary walking route between the platforms will be in place, with the routes via St George’s Road, Marden Avenue and Marden Terrace the quickest means of travelling between them.

The refurbishment will be carried out by Gateshead-based firm G&B Civil Engineering on behalf of Nexus.

