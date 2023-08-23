Detectives investigating the death of a man who was sprayed in the face with suspected ammonia have issued an appeal for information.

Andy Foster, 26, was taken to hospital after the assault in Gateshead, which happened shortly after 11pm on Sunday 20 August, where he later died.

Officers investigating the fatal assault are treating it as murder.

They have launched a major incident portal so members of the public can report any information they have.

What happened?

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday police received a report via the ambulance service that a man had been assaulted at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door.

When the victim opened the door, they sprayed him with suspected ammonia and made off from the scene.

Mr Foster was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers are treating the assault as murder.

A number of inquiries have been ongoing to trace those involved and establish the full circumstances surrounding the report.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Andy’s family and loved ones after he has sadly passed away.

“This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support them in any way that we can during this exceptionally difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help – and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy’s family.”

Officers remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

Information can be passed onto detectives via the major incident portal

Information can also be provided via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20230820-1369.

