A dispersal order has been put in place in Park End, Middlesbrough after reports of an increase in anti-social behaviour.

The dispersal order took effect at 3pm today, Wednesday 23 August, in the Park End area, near Vaughan Shops.

It covers any public place in the area between Fulbeck Road and Fosdyke Green.

Officers have said that large groups of youths are having an adverse impact on local businesses and members of the public.

Acting Inspector Daniel Oldroyd, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "High visibility patrols will be carried out in the area and any anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated.”

The dispersal order gives police the power to order groups to leave the area immediately for a period of up to 48 hours if they are causing issues for residents and businesses.

If they return to the area they can be arrested for breaching the order.

If necessary, the order can also be extended beyond this period, police said.

