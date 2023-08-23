Final stretch of historic Northumberland coastal path opens

The final stretch of a coastal path linking Bamburgh with the border of Scotland has officially opened.

The King Charles III England Coast Path completes a continuous path 245 miles in length, running between Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire and Scotland.

It is the longest section of the national trail to be opened so far. The route is being opened in sections around the coast and will be fully walkable by the end of 2024.

Walkers taking on the newly opened path will take in Budle Bay, Holy Island and Berwick-upon-Tweed, before reaching Scotland at Marshall Meadows.

The coast path also benefits from improved signage and easier access to help more visitors to enjoy the rugged beauty and wildlife of the Northumberland coast.

Natural England Area Manager for North East, Christine Venus said: “Today’s new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people all over the country easy access to our spectacular local coastlines. Visitors can explore the stunning Northumberland coastline famed for its quiet sandy beaches and take in historic gems including Bamburgh Castle and Holy Island Priory.

“This national asset will also benefit the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors past the many businesses on this route, to shop, for refreshments and to stay”.

Holy Island is one of many historically significant sites along the newly opened stretch of the route. Credit: Bruce Cutts / Natural England

Natural England has worked with Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Coast AONB and Historic England on the project.

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Northumberland County Council, said: "This path is a great news for residents who walk our superb coastline and will also open up opportunities for new visitors who want to explore the wonderful assets we have in our county.

"Tourism is key to Northumberland's economy and this stunning route should bring in additional visitors all year round who want to experience everything we have to offer.”

