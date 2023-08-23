A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital following an assault in a park in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police said a number of men are reported to have jumped out of a white Ford Transit van with weapons believed to be a chain and a kitchen knife before going into the park on Sheepwash Bank, Choppington, and assaulting a man.

It happened just before 3pm on Thursday 10 August.

The suspects made off from the scene before police arrived.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information which may assist the investigation.

They are particularly interested in gathering any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help identify suspects or the vehicles believed to have been used.

Officers are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have seen or have footage of a white Ford Transit van which was parked nearby at the time of the incident which they believe may have been used by the suspects.

Officers also believe two females may have witnessed the assault and are calling for them to get in touch with any information which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 099877T/23.

