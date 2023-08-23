The organisers of an LBGT+ event have hit back after being bombarded with "hurtful" homophobic comments.

Gay Day is returning to Alnwick Garden, in Northumberland, this August bank holiday weekend for its third year in a row.

Ian McAllister, the venue's head of marketing and communications, said the online abuse targeted at the event had been "shocking and hurtful."

A number of comments were left under social media posts aimed at promoting the day, which will include the finals of Mr Gay Great Britain, Mr Gay Europe, and Mx Drag Great Britain.

Mr McAllister, who has organised the event for the past three years, said: "It was both shocking and hurtful to witness the online abuse by people seemingly offended by us hosting this event. This is the third year we have hosted the event, but the first year that we have garnered such hateful comments.

"It is my opinion that the very people who are making these comments are the people who would benefit from attending it the most. It seemed some people felt that they were underrepresented and demanded we host ‘straight day’.

"To those people we say, that The Alnwick Garden is an ally to the LGBTQI+ community and we want to create a safe space free from prejudice where diversity can be celebrated.

"Gay Day is a day full of colour, fun, education and it is so much more than your average pageant, but if people would rather remain hateful, we are more than happy for them to skip this event."

The venue is not the only one to have attracted comments about Mr Gay Europe Events.

Lavender Love was crowned MX Drag Great Britain Winner in 2022 at Alnwick Garden. Credit: Alnwick Garden

Beamish Museum, which held a sports event in the lead up to the final on Wednesday 23 August, also had to issue a statement after online criticism.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the museum said: "Hi everyone, diversity, inclusion, and equal access are fundamental priorities for Beamish Museum.

"We strive to provide a safe space where everyone’s stories and heritage can be experienced, respected and valued.

"We have an inclusive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates the diversity our staff, volunteers and visitors to proudly reflect the vibrant and diverse region of which we are a part."

Money raised from the Alnwick event will go to The Charlie and Carter Foundation who provide financial support to families with terminally ill children or children with life-limiting conditions.

Ruth McGivern, digital marketing officer at The Alnwick Garden said: “Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden truly is a great experience for all. The garden is transformed into a sea of colour and the atmosphere is electric.

"Plus, the catwalk part of the competition is fantastic. Each European contestant has to dress in a costume relating to their national dress, meaning it is a celebration of diversity and inclusion in many different ways.”

Representatives from nine European countries will be in attendance, hoping to be crowned the winner at the Northumberland grand finale.

This year's judging panel includes Robin Windsor, a professional dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, MP Emma Lewell Buck and Her Grace The Duchess of Northumberland.

Judges 2022: ITV news presenter, Pam Royale ( L ), South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck ( centre ) and the Duchess of Northumberland ( R ). Credit: Alnwick Garden

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...