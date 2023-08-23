The owner of an empty office block has been prosecuted after nine people were found sleeping inside it during a fire safety check.

Fire brigade officers found them sleeping on the third floor of Ridgemount House, in Peterlee town centre, County Durham, in October 2022.

Other safety flaws included a failure to protect the means of escape, fire door issues, no suitable fire alarm system, no fire safety drill procedure and defective emergency lighting.

Tarlochan Singh, director of 5th Capital Limited, pleaded guilty to eight charges during an appearance at Durham Crown Court.

Jonathan Smith, fire safety manager for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “This prosecution highlights that while we seek to work with business owners to maintain fire safety standards in premises, ultimately it is our duty as Business Fire Safety Officers to keep our communities safe.

"Although prosecution is a last resort, where there is a serious risk to our communities, we won’t hesitate to take action."

Steve Helps, the service's chief fire officer said: “This case serves as a stark reminder to employers, managers and owners of similar establishments that they have a responsibility to ensure compliance with fire safety laws.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding lives and property, conducting around 2,000 audits of business premises every year, which is almost four times above the normal delivery of fire and rescue services.

"We will continue to hold those who disregard these critical fire safety regulations accountable for their actions."

Singh and 5th Capital Limited will appear at Durham Crown Court on 5 October 2023, for sentencing.

