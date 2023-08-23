Firefighters have been praised after bringing a fast-spreading fire under control as it came to within metres of people's homes.

The fire broke out in a field off the A19 near Sunderland on Monday (21 August) afternoon.

Covering an area of about six football pitches, the fire was spreading quickly in fields near the Downhill Interchange.

In total, eight appliances, a command unit, a drone team and 42 firefighters tackled the blaze spanning 40,000 square metres.

Group manager Dale Howey said: "This was a substantial fire that covered a large area and was quickly spreading across fields." Credit: TWFRS

Group manager Dale Howey, who led the response, said: "This was a substantial fire that covered a large area and was quickly spreading across fields, sending large plumes of smoke into the skies.

"It was important that we acted quickly and I saw first-hand the speed at which our fire control team, and then our firefighters, worked to surround the incident.

"Our priority was to ensure the fire didn't spread to the nearby homes, and also didn’t impact on the A19 as we approached rush hour.

“The wind direction was pushing the fire away from the properties and that allowed crews to make significant progress in bringing the fire under control.

"On another day this incident could have ended in very different circumstances and I want to thank everyone involved in the response, and the communities nearby who heeded our advice."

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Advice for preventing wildfires:

Don't use disposable barbecues in the countryside

Don't light campfires

Don't carelessly discard cigarettes

Pick up rubbish, particularly glass bottles that have been known to cause fires.

Mr Howey added: "There has been an increase in wildfires in recent years and we will all be aware of the disastrous impact they have had across the country, and internationally, in recent weeks.

"Last summer wildfires caused significant damage to our environment here in Tyne and Wear but they can be prevented by taking some personal responsibility."

