A woman has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a crash in Northumberland.

The pedestrian was hit by a car at about 2pm on Wednesday 23 August in Main Street, Seahouses.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said a woman had been taken to hospital with "serious life-changing" injuries.

They said: “Just before 2pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision with a pedestrian on Main Street, Seahouses, in Northumberland.

“Emergency services attended and found a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries.

“The driver remained at the scene and is helping police with enquiries.”

