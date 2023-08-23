Pedestrian suffers 'life-changing' injuries after Seahouses crash

A female pedestrian suffered serious life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Seahouses, Northumberland. Credit: Google

A woman has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a crash in Northumberland.

The pedestrian was hit by a car at about 2pm on Wednesday 23 August in Main Street, Seahouses.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said a woman had been taken to hospital with "serious life-changing" injuries.

They said: “Just before 2pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision with a pedestrian on Main Street, Seahouses, in Northumberland. 

“Emergency services attended and found a pedestrian who had been struck by a car. 

“A woman has been taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries. 

“The driver remained at the scene and is helping police with enquiries.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know... 