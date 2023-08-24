A woman has suffered serious leg injuries after a hit and run after she was involved in an altercation with an off-road biker.

The 61-year-old woman sustained the injury in a collision in Redcar, on Teesside.

It happened on a grassy area opposite the Redcar Primary Care Centre on West Dyke road, following a verbal altercation.

The woman was out walking her dogs near Lorton Road between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday 22 August when she was involved in the incident. She required hospital treatment but is now recovering at home.

Police say the male rider was on a blue and white off-road bike, and was wearing a light coloured crash helmet, a grey long-sleeved hooded top and dark bottoms.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them, as they would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may be able to identify the rider.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...