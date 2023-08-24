A car reportedly narrowly missed young children and pedestrians before ploughing into a house on Teesside.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called after a white Mercedes went through a wall and crashed into a home.

One person was treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

One resident told Teesside Live she had seen the car spin around before crashing into the house, narrowly avoiding her and her child.

She said: "It was brutal. It was just all over. Then police turned up and the fire engine turned up.

A cordon was put in place after a car crashed into a property in Tithe Barn Road. Credit: Evening Gazette

“I’ve lived here a couple of years and it’s normally quiet. The crash was loud, I was about to cross over the road when it happened, and it just missed me and my little girl, who’s four. It also just missed a woman with a pram earlier when it was turning around.

"I’m still in shock to be honest - it’s just not something you see everyday”.

The incident happened at about 2:30pm on Wednesday 23 August in Tithe Barn Road in the Hardwick area of Stockton.

Cleveland Police confirmed a car had driven through a garden wall of a property.

Inquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson said.

A North East Ambulance Service said: " We dispatched one rapid response paramedic who treated and discharged one patient on-scene."Cleveland Fire Bridge also attended and sent crews from Billingham and Stockton.

